Exclusive: Indonesia considers 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is weighing an audacious 2032 Olympics bid centered on the country's not-yet-built new capital and is in early talks with SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son and other investors for support, sources said.