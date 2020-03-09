Maximum Security's trainer among 27 charged by U.S. in global horse racing doping scheme

Added: 09.03.2020 19:22 | 5 views | 0 comments

U.S. prosecutors on Monday said 27 trainers, veterinarians, drug distributors and others have been criminally charged in a wide-ranging scheme to drug horses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion professional horse racing industry.