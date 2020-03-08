Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sunday's final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020.