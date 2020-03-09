NHL roundup: Lightning top Bruins in penalty-filled game



Added: 08.03.2020 10:18 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.abcactionnews.com



Andrei Vasilevskiy held on with 35 saves throughout a tumultuous night as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Boston Bruins, 5-3, on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com »