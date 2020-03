Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer



A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch rivals River Plate on an breathtaking last day of the season. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Goa