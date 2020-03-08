Tennis: Bouzkova upends Konta to reach Monterrey final



Ninth seeded Marie Bouzkova surprised Britain's Johanna Konta, the number two seed, in straight sets to reach her first WTA final at the Monterrey Open on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com »