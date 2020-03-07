Tennis: Kenin outlasts Van Uytvanck in three-setter to advance to Lyon final

Top seed Sofia Kenin advanced to the final of the Lyon Open after coming through a thrilling semi-final where she beat Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 7-6(2) on Saturday.