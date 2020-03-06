NHL: Former Canadiens captain Henri 'Pocket Rocket' Richard dies aged 84



Henri Richard, who won an NHL-record 11 Stanley Cup titles during a Hall of Fame career spent entirely with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday in Laval, Quebec, aged 84. More in feeds.reuters.com »