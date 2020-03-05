Golf: Pepperell disqualified in Doha after scorecard mix-up



Added: 05.03.2020 14:38 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.skysports.com



Eddie Pepperell thought he had recovered from a sluggish start to post a level-par 71 at the Qatar Masters on Thursday, but it counted for nothing after he was disqualified for a scorecard error. More in feeds.reuters.com »