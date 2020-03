Golf: Masters 'proceeding as scheduled', monitoring coronavirus



Source: www.golfdigest.com



The Masters will proceed as scheduled next month and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone at the year's first major following the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money