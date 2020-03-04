Canoeing: Report finds 'culture of fear' existed at British body



A 'culture of fear' existed at British Canoeing as a result of a commonly held view that the pursuit of medals was at any cost, an independent investigation found in a report published on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »