Doping: Steeplechase champion Jebet handed four-year ban for doping violation



Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Ruth Jebet has been handed a four-year ban after she was found guilty of testing positive for the banned blood booster r-EPO (recombinant erythropoietin), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »