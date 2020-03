Tennis: Clijsters keen to improve after Monterrey exit



Added: 04.03.2020 5:40 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Former world number one Kim Clijsters said she was looking forward to getting more matches under her belt and improving, after losing 6-3 7-5 to Briton Johanna Konta in the opening round of the Monterrey Open on Tuesday evening. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Kimye