Tennis: Women's Tour continues with 2020 schedule amid coronavirus concerns



The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has said it hopes to forge ahead with the remainder of the 2020 world tour despite widespread concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that has seen a host of sports events canceled or postponed around the globe. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Women