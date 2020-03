PGA Tour has no planned schedule changes amid coronavirus outbreak



Source: golfweek.com



The PGA Tour has no plans to make any schedule changes amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak but has established new protocols in a bid to protect the health and safety of fans and players, it said on Monday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players