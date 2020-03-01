Golf: U.S. Open qualifiers in Asia on schedule for now, says USGA

Contingency plans are afoot in case the sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Women's Open and U.S. Open scheduled for Asia and elsewhere are canceled due to the coronavirus, U.S. Golf Association (USGA) CEO Mike Davis has said.