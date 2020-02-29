Sabalenka topples Kvitova to claim Doha crown



Aryna Sabalenka claimed her sixth WTA title as she swept past two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-3 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com »