Kvitova overcomes tenacious Barty to set up Sabalenka final in Doha

Czech Petra Kvitova edged a seesaw battle with Australian world number one Ash Barty 6-4 2-6 6-4 at the Qatar Open on Friday to set up a title clash against Aryna Sabalenka in Doha.