Djokovic saves three match points to set up Dubai final with Tsitsipas

Added: 28.02.2020

World number one Novak Djokovic saved three match points to beat France's Gael Monfils 2-6 7-6(8) 6-1 on Friday as he set up a final showdown at the Dubai Open with Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.