UAE coronavirus scare confines Danish champion Morkov to Berlin hotel



Danish rider Michael Morkov faces an anxious wait alone in a Berlin hotel room to learn if he can compete in the world track championships, after being caught up in fallout from a coronavirus scare in the Gulf. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Berlin