Powell charged up for her first Formula E test



Added: 28.02.2020 15:25 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: e-racing365.com



Alice Powell has been unblocking drains and painting walls for her builder father over the winter months, but it will be emotion rather than emulsion on Sunday when she tests an electric Formula E car for the first time. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Formula E