Chinese swimmer Sun Yang says will appeal CAS ruling to uphold ban - Xinhua



Added: 28.02.2020



Source: www.firstpost.com



Chinese swimmer Sun Yang said he will "definitely" appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that handed him an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition test for doping, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »