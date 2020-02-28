Barty sets up Kvitova semi-final after downing Muguruza in Doha

World number one Ash Barty eased into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open with a gritty 6-1 6-7(4) 6-2 victory over Spanish 11th seed Garbine Muguruza on Thursday.