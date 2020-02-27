Athletics: British hammer thrower given four-year ban for 'gone fishing' lie



Source: www.youpoordevil.com



British hammer thrower Mark Dry has been banned from all sport for four years after falsely claiming he had "gone fishing" to explain why he missed an out-of-competiton doping test. More in feeds.reuters.com »