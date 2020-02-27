Swimming: CAS clears Italian Magnini of doping, quashes ban



The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has annulled the four-year ban imposed on Filippo Magnini by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal following an appeal by the retired Italian swimmer. More in feeds.reuters.com »