Spring training roundup: Cardinals knock off Astros



Added: 27.02.2020 0:54 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sbnation.com



Lane Thomas clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and Justin Williams hit a solo blast later in the frame to help the St. Louis Cardinals post a 7-5 victory over the host Houston Astros on Wednesday at West Palm Beach, Fla. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: St. Louis