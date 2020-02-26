Kvitova fights off Ostapenko to reach Qatar quarters



Former champion Petra Kvitova needed all her considerable experience to beat Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 5-7 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on a windy Wednesday in Doha. More in feeds.reuters.com »