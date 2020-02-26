ï»¿Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Japan's Abe urges two-week curbs on sports events as coronavirus looms over Olympics
Added: 26.02.2020 5:02 | 8 views | 0 comments
Source: www.japantrends.com
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battles to stem coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be canceled.
advertising
