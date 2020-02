QB Burrow waves away concerns over hand size



Source: bleacherreport.com



Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and expected No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow offered a humorous retort for anyone concerned about his hand size following measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL