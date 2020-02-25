Wilder says wants Fury rematch: report



Deontay Wilder will exercise his rematch clause in a bid to regain his WBC heavyweight belt from Tyson Fury after the Briton beat the American on Saturday, he has told The Athletic. More in feeds.reuters.com »