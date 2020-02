Added: 24.02.2020 10:19 | 5 views | 0 comments

Anthony Davis tallied 32 points and 13 rebounds and LeBron James recorded 29 points, nine assists and eight boards, and the Los Angeles Lakers weathered a career-high-tying 41-point effort by Jayson Tatum to beat the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday at Staples Center.