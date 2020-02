Reed blocks out noise to win WGC-Mexico Championship



Added: 24.02.2020 2:40 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: golfweek.com



Patrick Reed's week began on a sour note with Brooks Koepka stoking the embers of a cheating allegation against him but the Texan ended it in a blaze of glory with victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Mexico