Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option



Added: 23.02.2020 20:32 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: talksport.com



Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. More in feeds.reuters.com »