Qualifier Mager to face Garin in Rio final



Added: 23.02.2020 18:06 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tennis-tourtalk.com



The magic continued for Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager as he outlasted Hungary's Attila Balazs to win their rain delayed semi-final in three sets at the Rio Open on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com »