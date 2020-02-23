Opelka beats Raonic and will face Nishioka for Delray title

American Reilly Opelka surprised Canada's second-seeded Milos Raonic in their rain-delayed semi-final to set up a meeting with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka for the Delray Beach Open title in Florida on Sunday.