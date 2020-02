NBA roundup: Heat honor Wade, crush Cavs



Hot-shooting Miami produced its best half in franchise history and romped over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 124-105 on a Saturday night when the Heat retired the jersey of iconic guard Dwyane Wade. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NBA