Halep survives Rybakina onslaught to win Dubai title



22.02.2020



Source: wwos.nine.com.au



Top seed Simona Halep came back from a set down for the third time in the tournament to beat Kazakhstan's rising star Elena Rybakina 3-6 6-3 7-6(5) to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the second time on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Dubai