NHL roundup: After slow start, Bruins top Flames



Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory. More in feeds.reuters.com »