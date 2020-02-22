Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch



Added: 22.02.2020 1:03 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thescottishsun.co.uk



On the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first fight, with Fury coming in at a stunning 273 pounds and the American at a career-high 231 pounds. More in feeds.reuters.com »