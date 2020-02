NFL notebook: Owners approve new CBA, await players



After months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collective bargaining agreement, with a vote by the players on ratification apparently the only hurdle remaining for the new pact to be approved. More in feeds.reuters.com » Players Tags: NFL