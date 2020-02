Nagoya Women's Marathon restricted to elite runners over coronavirus



Added: 21.02.2020 1:31 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.nike.com



The Nagoya Women's Marathon on March 8 will be limited to elite runners, and the Nagoya City Marathon scheduled for the same day has been canceled, organizers said, marking the latest sports events to be affected by fears over the new coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Women