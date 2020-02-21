Nevada bans Wilder, Fury faceoff after weigh-in



Added: 20.02.2020 23:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday, won't be able to faceoff after Friday's weigh-in, a Top Rank Boxing official said. More in feeds.reuters.com »