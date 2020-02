You're out! Pennsylvania Little League bars Astros nickname



A Pennsylvania Little League district has asked its teams to stop using the "Astros" nickname after revelations last month that Houston's Major League Baseball club cheated on the way to winning their 2017 World Series title. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money