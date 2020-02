Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash



Source: www.southhaventribune.net



Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Hospitals