Report: NFL expected to expand playoff field



Source: www.newscaststudio.com



The NFL is expected to add two playoff teams and reduce the number of teams getting a playoff bye in the next collective bargaining agreement, and that agreement could be completed within a week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night.