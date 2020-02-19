McIlroy rules out playing in Premier Golf League



Source: www.dailyrecord.co.uk



World number one Rory McIlroy has distanced himself from the prospect of taking part in the Premier Golf League (PGL) as he prefers to have autonomy over his career choices. More in feeds.reuters.com »