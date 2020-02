Olympics: With handclaps, help from Backstreet Boys, Tokyo mascots jet off to Europe

Toyko's 2020 Olympic Games mascots headed out from the capital's Haneda airport on Wednesday for a promotional tour of Europe, bemusing travelers with a ceremony featuring a clapping routine and a video message from veteran pop act the Backstreet Boys.