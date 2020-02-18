Fitness app Strava finds love-hate relationship with running



Added: 18.02.2020 12:02 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.imore.com



Only a fraction of people who run do so because they love it, and most are motivated by boosting their body image and improving their heart and mental health, according to a global survey by the fitness-tracking app Strava. More in feeds.reuters.com »