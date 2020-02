ATP roundup: Streaking Monfils wins Rotterdam title



Defending champ Gael Monfils beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4 in the finals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for his second consecutive win on the ATP Tour. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Canada