Holder Monfils to face Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam final

Added: 15.02.2020 21:16 | 7 views | 0 comments

Defending champion Gael Monfils overcame Serb Filip Krajinovic 6-4 7-6(5) in the Rotterdam Open semi-finals on Saturday to set up a title clash with Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.